Two women drown in Ganga; search for third on
PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 30-06-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 20:32 IST
Two women drowned in the Ganga in Uttar Pradesh’s Anoopshahr area while trying to save their husbands, police said. The search is on for the third woman who had jumped into the river along with them. According to police, bodies of Sunita and Meenakshi were recovered on Tuesday while the search for Kamini is on. They said the incident took place on Monday when 10 members of a family went to the river bank to take a bath.
While bathing, Sunita's husband Bunty and Meenakshi's Ram Bahadur started drowning, prompting the woman to jump into the river to save them. Both men survived the incident.
