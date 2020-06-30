Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt will provide '104' and '108' ambulance services in all mandals: Andhra Health Minister

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas on Tuesday said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch total 1,068 ambulances with service numbers '104' and '108'.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 30-06-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 20:56 IST
Govt will provide '104' and '108' ambulance services in all mandals: Andhra Health Minister
Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas on Tuesday said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch total 1,068 ambulances with service numbers '104' and '108'. He said that these services will be available in all mandals of the state.

"All the 676 mandals in the state will get one 108 ambulance; 412 of them are new vehicles. Similarly, 656 new '104' ambulances will also provide services. In total, 1,068 new vehicles will be available in service of public health from tomorrow," he said. Former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy had introduced this ambulance services. However, the health minister said that the service was utterly neglected during Telugu Desam Party tenure.

"Numerous ambulance vehicles were left on roads without repairs because of Chandrababu Naidu did not allocate funds. Now YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, after coming into power, immediately reviewed the situation of 108 and 104 services and took steps for reviving these services much effectively," the minister said. The health minister said that Chief Minister YS Jagan has taken steps to buy new vehicles with ultra-modern equipment with Rs 201 crores.

Srinivas informed that '108' service vehicles are broadly divided into three categories. 104 number of vehicles will have advanced life support equipment; 282 number of vehicles will have basic life support equipment and 26 vehicles (each 2 for all 13 districts) with neonatal equipment. '104' service vehicles also will go to every village in all mandals, at least one day in one month. Similarly, the number of medicines available is increased from 52 to 72. Number of blood tests will also be drastically increased; he added.

The minister said that guidelines are framed such that 108 vehicle will reach within a stipulated time immediately after the accident takes place. Earlier the vehicle used to go to the accident spot late, for hours together. The situation is totally changed. The 108 ambulance will reach the spot within short time. He said the ambulances are made available to run to the accident spot immediately. The vehicles will reach a tribal area in 25 minutes, a rural area in 20 minutes and an urban area within 15 minutes; the minister explained. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Menswear shop T.M. Lewin to close all UK stores, go online only

British shirt shop T.M. Lewin will close all its stores and go online only, its restructurer said on Tuesday, resulting in around 600 redundancies as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hammer the high street. The deal will see 66 stores clo...

U.S. sanctions likely to have impact on Huawei as a provider, British minister says

U.S sanctions designed to restrict the ability of Chinas Huawei to source advanced microchips for 5G equipment are likely to have an impact on the viability of the supplier for Britain, UK media secretary Oliver Dowden said.Britain granted ...

World Bank enhances support for rejuvenating Ganga, sanctions USD 400 mn

The World Bank on Monday said it has enhanced its support for Government of Indias program to rejuvenate Ganga river with a USD 400 million about Rs 3,000 crore assistance that will help stem pollution in the river. The assistance will help...

European stocks record best quarter since March 2015 on recovery hopes

European stocks rose marginally on Tuesday to close out their best quarter since March 2015 as investors bet that the worst economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis had passed.After lingering in negative territory, the pan-European STOX...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020