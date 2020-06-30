Left Menu
Telangana's COVID-19 tally jumps to 16,339 with 945 new cases

A total of 945 new COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths were reported in Telangana on Tuesday, taking the state's tally of people infected with the virus to 16,339, the health department said.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 30-06-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 22:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

According to the official data, the number of cases includes 8,785 active cases, 7,294 cured/discharged and 260 deaths.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has reported 5,66,840 COVID-19 cases including 2,15,125 active cases, 3,34,822 recovered and 16,893 deaths as of Tuesday. (ANI)

