Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal govt writes to Union home secy, seeks resumption of limited metro services

In a letter to Bhalla, Sinha said people are largely dependent on bus services, which are infrequent and sometimes also inconvenient given the rush of passengers. "I am approaching you with a request to kindly get the MHA consent for relaxing norms for Kolkata, and allowing a bare minimum number of Metro trains to operate, just to carry personnel (engaged in essential services) as a very special case.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-06-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 22:49 IST
Bengal govt writes to Union home secy, seeks resumption of limited metro services

West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha on Tuesday urged the Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to allow resumption of limited metro rail services in Kolkata to facilitate movement of essential service workers. In a letter to Bhalla, Sinha said people are largely dependent on bus services, which are infrequent and sometimes also inconvenient given the rush of passengers.

"I am approaching you with a request to kindly get the MHA consent for relaxing norms for Kolkata, and allowing a bare minimum number of Metro trains to operate, just to carry personnel (engaged in essential services) as a very special case. "We had a meeting with local Metro authorities, and with certain restrictions, we will be able to ensure that this facility is availed only for providing essential services to the citizens. This will also help us manage physical distance norms better," the chief secretary said.

Claiming that there is a conveyance crisis in the city as several buses continue to stay off the roads, Sinha said the state government was finding it hard to "cope with the tremendous pressure on the transport system for intra-city movement". "Although the number of daily passengers is comparatively lesser, the absence of Metro services has thrust the entire load on bus transport, supplemented by private taxis and app cabs. That, however, is not enough, given the requirement," he said.

Essential service workers like health workers, police personnel, municipal staff and power sector employees are the worst affected, he added. Sinha said, "Kolkata Metro Railway transports at least 6-7 lakh passengers daily, while the buses carry 10-12 lakh passengers every day. We have pressed 1,500 government buses into service in the city, as against 88 that used to run under normal circumstances. However, the private sector is running just 2,500 buses as against 6,000 (before the pandemic).

"We have introduced staggered timings, reduced daily attendances in government offices to 33 per cent, and made appeal to private sectors to undertake similar measures. Even then, we are not being able to cope with the tremendous pressure on the transport system for intra-city movement," he said. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Monday urged the Kolkata Metro Railway authorities to resume operations in a "limited manner" at the earliest.

However, the metro authorities, during a meeting with state government officials, said services could resume only after the railway ministry issues necessary instructions, following clearance from the ministry of home affairs..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

TN govt issues SOP for places of worship,says no to sprinkling of holy water

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday issued a Standard Operating Procedure for places of worship in rural areas, outlining norms to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It includes prohibition for physical offerings like prasad, distribution o...

Rlys to expand Mumbai local services but not for general passengers

The Railways will expand its suburban services in Mumbai from Wednesday and run 350 trains each in the Central and Western Railway Zones, Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday. The trains will, however, only carry essential services personn...

EU agrees 'safe' travel list, excluding United States

The European Union has excluded the United States from its initial safe list of countries from which the bloc will allow non-essential travel from Wednesday. The 27-member bloc gave approval on Tuesday to leisure or business travel from 14 ...

'Not a generic name': Booking.com wins trademark fight at U.S. Supreme Court

The travel reservation company Booking.com, a unit of Booking Holdings Inc, deserves to be able to trademark its name, the U.S. Supreme Court decided on Tuesday, overruling a federal agency that found it too generic to merit protection. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020