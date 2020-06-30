Ernakulam market temporarily closed after COVID-19 cases reported amongst sales staff

Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas on Tuesday decided to temporarily close the Ernakulam market after some sales staff there tested positive for COVID-19. The areas of the market stretching from St Francis Cathedral to the Ernakulam Press Club Road were closed.

On Tuesday, employees in an electrical shop tested positive for the virus. Earlier, their colleague was diagnosed with the virus. The health department quarantined the people named in the primary contact list of the infected. The shops, where the patients were working, were also closed down as directed by the department.

The District Collector directed the health department to immediately carry out a random COVID-19 test among the people in the market who have symptoms. To date, samples of 26 people working in the market have been tested. (ANI)