2 cops murdered in Sonipat; police party chasing accused attacked in Jind

Two policemen on a night patrol were found murdered in Haryana's Sonipat district early on Tuesday, police said. Hours later, a police team that had gone to Jind district to nab the accused was attacked, resulting in injuries to four cops. DGP Manoj Yadava had earlier said they had formed eight teams to solve the case.

The bodies of the two policemen were found on the Gohana-Jind road near Butana in Sonipat district, police said. According to officials, the accused stated to be four to five in number, attacked the police party when it reached to nab them on Rohtak Road in Jind district.

Two police inspectors were stated to be among the injured. “The police party was attacked by the accused, who were involved in the murder of the two policemen. Four policemen have been injured in the incident. They have been referred to a hospital,” Jind SP Ashin Shenvi said.

Sonipat police sources said one of the attackers has been nabbed. In the early hours on Tuesday, Special Police Officer (SPO) Kaptan Singh and Constable Ravinder were murdered.

The police team, which reached the spot after receiving information, found the bodies lying in a pool of blood with multiple injuries, officials had said. Some soda and water bottles were recovered from near the crime scene, a police official in Sonipat said.

He said it is possible that the policemen were attacked when they came across some people who were roaming during curfew hours and questioned them. A night curfew is in force for the past several weeks in Haryana as part of the COVID-19 lockdown.

DGP Manoj Yadava, who was responding to queries of mediapersons at the Haryana Police Academy in Karnal's Madhuban earlier in the day, had said, “Some anti-social elements committed the crime.” “As per investigations so far, which I reviewed with the Sonipat and the Rohtak Range ADGPs, we are seeing whether any criminal conspiracy is involved in this; whether any gang could be behind this. However, as investigations are underway, I would not like to say anything beyond this except that the case is being investigated from all angles.” “I am quite hopeful that our police will solve this case of blind murder very soon,” he said. Asked if the cops had sustained any bullet injury, the DGP said, “Going by the nature of injuries, it appears that these have been inflicted by a knife but we are not ruling out bullet injuries too and for this, we will have to wait for the post-mortem report.” "But one thing is sure that discharging their duties, they had challenged the accused," he said.

The DGP assured stringent action against those behind the killing of the policemen. Replying to a question, Yadava said police will accord the status of a martyr to them as they sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Terming the incident as unfortunate, the DGP said the entire police force is working tirelessly to serve humanity in the COVID-19 situation..