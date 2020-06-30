Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 cops murdered in Sonipat; police party chasing accused attacked in Jind

According to officials, the accused stated to be four to five in number, attacked the police party when it reached to nab them on Rohtak Road in Jind district. Two police inspectors were stated to be among the injured.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-06-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 23:17 IST
2 cops murdered in Sonipat; police party chasing accused attacked in Jind

Two policemen on a night patrol were found murdered in Haryana's Sonipat district early on Tuesday, police said. Hours later, a police team that had gone to Jind district to nab the accused was attacked, resulting in injuries to four cops. DGP Manoj Yadava had earlier said they had formed eight teams to solve the case.

The bodies of the two policemen were found on the Gohana-Jind road near Butana in Sonipat district, police said. According to officials, the accused stated to be four to five in number, attacked the police party when it reached to nab them on Rohtak Road in Jind district.

Two police inspectors were stated to be among the injured. “The police party was attacked by the accused, who were involved in the murder of the two policemen. Four policemen have been injured in the incident. They have been referred to a hospital,” Jind SP Ashin Shenvi said.

Sonipat police sources said one of the attackers has been nabbed. In the early hours on Tuesday, Special Police Officer (SPO) Kaptan Singh and Constable Ravinder were murdered.

The police team, which reached the spot after receiving information, found the bodies lying in a pool of blood with multiple injuries, officials had said. Some soda and water bottles were recovered from near the crime scene, a police official in Sonipat said.

He said it is possible that the policemen were attacked when they came across some people who were roaming during curfew hours and questioned them. A night curfew is in force for the past several weeks in Haryana as part of the COVID-19 lockdown.

DGP Manoj Yadava, who was responding to queries of mediapersons at the Haryana Police Academy in Karnal's Madhuban earlier in the day, had said, “Some anti-social elements committed the crime.” “As per investigations so far, which I reviewed with the Sonipat and the Rohtak Range ADGPs, we are seeing whether any criminal conspiracy is involved in this; whether any gang could be behind this. However, as investigations are underway, I would not like to say anything beyond this except that the case is being investigated from all angles.” “I am quite hopeful that our police will solve this case of blind murder very soon,” he said. Asked if the cops had sustained any bullet injury, the DGP said, “Going by the nature of injuries, it appears that these have been inflicted by a knife but we are not ruling out bullet injuries too and for this, we will have to wait for the post-mortem report.” "But one thing is sure that discharging their duties, they had challenged the accused," he said.

The DGP assured stringent action against those behind the killing of the policemen. Replying to a question, Yadava said police will accord the status of a martyr to them as they sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Terming the incident as unfortunate, the DGP said the entire police force is working tirelessly to serve humanity in the COVID-19 situation..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

TN govt issues SOP for places of worship,says no to sprinkling of holy water

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday issued a Standard Operating Procedure for places of worship in rural areas, outlining norms to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It includes prohibition for physical offerings like prasad, distribution o...

Rlys to expand Mumbai local services but not for general passengers

The Railways will expand its suburban services in Mumbai from Wednesday and run 350 trains each in the Central and Western Railway Zones, Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday. The trains will, however, only carry essential services personn...

EU agrees 'safe' travel list, excluding United States

The European Union has excluded the United States from its initial safe list of countries from which the bloc will allow non-essential travel from Wednesday. The 27-member bloc gave approval on Tuesday to leisure or business travel from 14 ...

'Not a generic name': Booking.com wins trademark fight at U.S. Supreme Court

The travel reservation company Booking.com, a unit of Booking Holdings Inc, deserves to be able to trademark its name, the U.S. Supreme Court decided on Tuesday, overruling a federal agency that found it too generic to merit protection. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020