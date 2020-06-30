Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre received Rs 45,498 cr up to May 2020, incurred expenses Rs 5,11,841 cr

The Centre received Rs 45,498 crore (2.03 per cent of corresponding BE 2020-21 of total receipts) up to May 2020, and the total expenditure incurred by it is Rs 5,11,841 crore (16.82 per cent of corresponding BE 2020-21).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 23:47 IST
Centre received Rs 45,498 cr up to May 2020, incurred expenses Rs 5,11,841 cr
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Centre received Rs 45,498 crore (2.03 per cent of corresponding BE 2020-21 of total receipts) up to May 2020, and the total expenditure incurred by it is Rs 5,11,841 crore (16.82 per cent of corresponding BE 2020-21). According to a release that reflects the consolidated monthly account of the Centre, the sum received includes Rs 33,850 crore tax revenue (Net to Centre), Rs 10,817 crore of non-tax revenue and Rs 831 crore of non-debt capital receipts.

Rs 92,077 crore has been transferred to state governments as devolution of share of taxes by the Centre up to this period which is Rs 7,010 crore lower than the previous year. The total expenditure incurred by the Government of India in this duration is Rs 5,11,841 crore (16.82 per cent of corresponding BE 2020-21), out of which Rs 4,56,635 crore is on revenue account and Rs 55,206 crore is on capital account.

Out of the total revenue expenditure, Rs 78,265 crore is on account of interest payments and Rs 67,469 crore is on account of major subsidies, according to the release. (ANI)

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanese government raises subsidised bread prices as currency tumbles

The Lebanese government on Tuesday raised the price of a 900-gramme loaf of partially subsidised bread to 2,000 pounds from its pre-October-crisis price of 1,500 pounds in the first such price change in eight years. The pound, which is offi...

Mexico loses 12 million jobs, workers in informal sector grow

Twelve million Mexicans have lost their jobs since March as part of the economic fallout from the coronavirus, and the number of people working in the informal sector shot up significantly, official data showed on Tuesday. The economic part...

Pompeo pushes Iran arms embargo at UN, Russia says U.S. knee on Iran's neck

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pushed the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday to extend an arms embargo on Iran before it expires in October, prompting Russia to slam Washingtons policy toward Tehran as like putting a knee to the countrys...

TN govt issues SOP for places of worship,says no to sprinkling of holy water

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday issued a Standard Operating Procedure for places of worship in rural areas, outlining norms to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It includes prohibition for physical offerings like prasad, distribution o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020