Assam records highest single-day spike of 613 cases, tally crosses 8,000-mark

Assam recorded its highest single-day spike of 613 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with the state's tally crossing the 8,000-mark and the death toll rising to 12, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state reached 8,407 and Guwahati city, which falls under Kamrup (Metro) district and where a complete lockdown has been imposed for 14 days since June 28 midnight, has reported 1,767 cases so far.

The earlier highest single-day spike of 331 cases was reported on June 21. "A total of 613 new COVID-19 cases detected today. A total of 380 cases were reported in Guwahati city alone, and need for caution can't be over emphasised," the minister tweeted.

A 50-year-old man, a resident of Guwahati, was brought dead on June 22 to Guwahati Medical College Hospital and his samples were sent for testing, which was subsequently confirmed to be positive, Sarma said. "I am sad to inform that a 50-year-old of Fatasil Ambari, Guwahati was brought dead to GMCH on June 22. Subsequently, he was tested positive for #COVID19. With this our death toll goes up to 12," he tweeted. He extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. On Tuesday, 314 patients were cured and discharged from different hospitals of the state, taking the total number of recovered cases to 5,647, Sarma said.

"Glad that 314 more patients have been discharged today in Assam, taking our recovery rate to 72 per cent," he tweeted. Of the total 8,407 cases, 2,745 are active cases, 5,647 people have recovered, 12 have died and three have migrated out of the state, he said.

Sarma, along with his deputy minister Pijush Hazarika and other senior officers, held a video conference with all the deputy commissioners of the state and directed them to follow all rules with ruthless precision. "PM Shri @narendramodi said it all today - we should not lower our guards as we unlock. At a VC with all DCs of Assam, I made it amply clear that we're still in a danger zone and should follow all rules with ruthless precision," he tweeted.

The state has tested 4,12,214 samples so far for COVID-19 in 12 government laboratories and a few outsourced centres. "Our aggressive and targeted testing is designed to flatten the curve by tracing all those who may be potentially infected. Continuing Herculean efforts, health department teams reached testing figures of 4,12,214 today. Your cooperation has been vital a strive for #CovidFreeAssam," Sarma tweeted. Meanwhile, a 250-bed COVID Hospital at Patanjali Yogpeeth, Mirza near Guwahati became operational from Tuesday, Sarma said.

"Visited the Hospital again and promised all help to doctors and staff by Government. This facility boosts our pandemic management infrastructure," he tweeted. The minister further said that the complete salary of Assam government employees for June will be released on July 1.

"Despite the apparent challenges and financial constraints, we're trying our best to ensure least problems for all. We highly value your patience and understanding," he said..