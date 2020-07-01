Gas explosion at clinic in Iranian capital kills 13

An explosion from a gas leak in a medical clinic in northern Tehran has killed 13 people and injured six, Iranian state TV has reported. Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr said 10 men and three women were killed in the explosion on Tuesday, which led to fire. Firefighters were still battling the blaze late into the evening.

Alqasimehr also said six people were injured and they were transferred to Tajrish hospital for medical treatment. Video posted online appeared to show more than one explosion and thick black smoke rising from the flames.

Hamidreza Goudarzi, deputy Tehran governor, told state TV a leak from medical gas tanks in the building was the cause of the explosion and fire. People in nearby Tajrish Bazaar rushed to the site, impeding a rescue operation, authorities said. Videos on social media show people gathered outside of the building.

At last, 10 ambulances were deployed to the site and a nearby hospital went on alert to receive additional injured if necessary. Police blocked off all roads to the site. Authorities said firefighters were trying to evacuate people from nearby buildings. State TV said there could be more explosions because there were a number of oxygen tanks remaining in the medical centre.

Witness Marjan Haghighi told The Associated Press that police blocked roads to the neighbourhood..