Mizoram govt announces new guideline for partial lockdown

The Mizoram government has allowed marriage ceremonies, funerals functions, anniversary celebrations and social events with a maximum attendance of 50 people as part of new relaxations for the partial lockdown in the state from July 1 to 31, officials said.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 01-07-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 11:16 IST
The Mizoram government has allowed marriage ceremonies, funerals functions, anniversary celebrations and social events with a maximum attendance of 50 people as part of new relaxations for the partial lockdown in the state from July 1 to 31, officials said. A government order issued on Tuesday night said that partial lockdown with relaxed guidelines was inevitable to mitigate the economic hardship faced by the people without compromising the health and safety of the general public as the prolonged suspension of economic and livelihood activities has severely affected the vulnerable sections of society.

Though religious congregations and other large social gatherings are prohibited, the fresh guideline allowed morning church devoting, marriage ceremony, funeral functions, anniversary celebrations, political and other social events with a maximum attendance of 50 people. Games and sports practice, book release function and other related events are also allowed with a maximum of 25 attendees.

All international and inter-state borders will continue to remain closed barring three entry points- Vairengte and Bairabi on the Mizoram-Assam border and Kanhmun on the state border with Tripura, which will be opened for commodities. However, stranded people and outsiders, who obtain prior permission from the state home department, will be allowed to enter the state through the three entry points and any persons coming outside will have to undergo mandatory 14 days quarantine, the order said.

Lengpui airport will remain open during the partial lockdown. Shops and commercial activities will function normally with strict adherence to social distancing.

The new guideline allowed inter-state and intra state movement for commercial and private vehicles. However, an odd-even system will be used in Aizawl municipal area except for Sunday on which no vehicle is allowed to ply except for those exempted. Night curfew will continue to remain imposed between 7:30 pm and 4:30 am every day.

Other activities continued to be prohibited across the state include operation of educational and training institutions, entertainment parks, picnic spots, theatres, gymnasiums and other similar places for entertainment. However, beauty parlour, salon and spa will be opened with prior appointment of customers to ensure social distancing.

