Nation salutes doctors' professionalism, sacrifice in service of fellow citizens: Prez
President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday greeted medical professionals on the Doctors' Day and expressed gratitude for their selfless service in fighting the coronavirus pandemic
He said the nation salutes their sacrifice in the service of fellow citizens. "Best wishes to all doctors on #DoctorsDay. We express our gratitude to the doctors for their selfless service in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The nation admires and salutes your professionalism and sacrifice in the service of fellow citizens," Kovind tweeted.
