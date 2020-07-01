Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nation salutes doctors' professionalism, sacrifice in service of fellow citizens: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday greeted medical professionals on the Doctors' Day and expressed gratitude for their selfless service in fighting the coronavirus pandemic He said the nation salutes their sacrifice in the service of fellow citizens. The nation admires and salutes your professionalism and sacrifice in the service of fellow citizens," Kovind tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 12:30 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 12:30 IST
Nation salutes doctors' professionalism, sacrifice in service of fellow citizens: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday greeted medical professionals on the Doctors' Day and expressed gratitude for their selfless service in fighting the coronavirus pandemic

He said the nation salutes their sacrifice in the service of fellow citizens. "Best wishes to all doctors on #DoctorsDay. We express our gratitude to the doctors for their selfless service in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The nation admires and salutes your professionalism and sacrifice in the service of fellow citizens," Kovind tweeted.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Another COVID-19 wave in 2nd half of 2020 could result in loss of 340 mln full-time jobs: ILO

The ILO has warned that if another COVID-19 wave hits in the second half of 2020, there would be global working-hour loss of 11.9 per cent - equivalent to the loss of 340 million full-time jobs. According to the 5th edition of International...

German unemployment rises less than expected in June

The number of people out of work in Germany rose far less than expected in June, data showed on Wednesday, allaying fears that the coronavirus pandemic would erode the labour market in Europes largest economy. The Labour Office said an addi...

S.Korea to start talks on COVID-19 drug remdesivir purchases in August

South Korea has started distributing stocks of the COVID-19 treatment remdesivir that have been donated by Gilead Sciences Inc and plans to begin talks to purchase more supplies in August, its disease control agency said on Wednesday. It is...

No restriction on Patanjali's Coronil kit, will be available across country: Ramdev

Yog guru Ramdev on Wednesday claimed that there is no restriction on Patanjali Ayurveds Swasari Coronil kit for COVID management and now it will be available across the country. Addressing a press conference here, he said AYUSH Ministry sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020