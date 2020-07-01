49-year-old Delhi Police Inspector dies due to COVID-19

A 49-year-old Delhi Police Inspector posted with the Special Cell has died due to COVID-19 at South Delhi's Max hospital, police said on Wednesday. Inspector Sanjeev Kumar Yadav was on ventilator support since his condition was critical and died on Tuesday night, they said. He had complained of fever and breathlessness, following which he was tested for COVID-19. His result came positive after which he was admitted to Max hospital around 15 days back, they said.

He also underwent plasma therapy and was out on ventilator since he was in a critical state, a senior police officer said. Yadav was posted with the south western range of the Special Cell and received the police medal for gallantry this year. He was earlier also posted with the crime branch of the Delhi Police, police said. Taking to twitter, the Special Cell said it stands in solidarity with Yadav's family and friends.

"Special Cell stands in solidarity with the family and friends of our brave colleague Inspector Sanjeev Yadav, PMG, who has entered another world leaving behind a rich legacy... As we mourn the death of our brother-in-arms, we are inspired to reaffirm our oath to the Constitution and to the citizens of this great nation..," the Special Cell tweeted. Taking to twitter, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal also expressed condolences.

"Extremely saddened at the death of Insp Sanjeev Kumar Yadav in the line of duty fighting COVID-19. A great warrior, recipient of Police Medal for gallantry, he brought laurels for @DelhiPolice. His untimely demise is irreplaceable loss for the organization My deepest condolences!," he tweeted. Yadav is survived by his wife and two children who live in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, they said. Nine Delhi Police personnel have died due to COVID-19 so far while over 850 have so far tested positive for the virus.