Aviation turbine fuel prices up by 7.5 per cent

The oil companies on Wednesday increased the price of aviation turbine fuel by about 7.5 per cent to Rs 41,992.81 per kl in Delhi, according to a price notification by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). The ATF prices increased twice last month by a record 56.6 per cent or Rs 12,126.75 per kl on June 1, and by Rs 5,494.5 per kl or 16.3 per cent increase on June 16. The increase in July is by Rs 2,922.94 per kl.

In another development, the oil marketing companies have also marginally hiked the price of 14.2 kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder by Re 1 in the national capital, effective from Wednesday. Now the consumers will have to shell out Rs 594 per cylinder as against Rs 593 from Wednesday onwards. Prices were up by Rs 4 in other metros mostly because of VAT. (ANI)