Pondy Lt Guv, Min extend greetings to medical professionals on Doctors day

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Wednesday extended her greetings to doctors, nurses and others for their dedicated service during the current 'very very harsh' conditions to prevent spread of COVID-19 in the Union Territory. In her message delivered through video mode on the occasion of Doctors day, the former IPS officer said, "the biggest tributes to the COVID-19 warriors in white on the part of the people would be to observe self discipline, social distancing, using of masks and adherence to other norms." Bedi said the Team Raj Nivas led by her was extending the felicitations and each of the doctors was being presented a certificate of commendation for their work during the current situation.

"Doctors and others work in very very harsh conditions and the equipments they wear are very uncomfortable. We all extend our tributes to these COVID warriors in white dress for their services," she added.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao also greeted the doctors in the Union Territory on the occasion. He said their dedicated "work during last 100 days to keep the spread of the virus at bay is laudable." Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar and the whole Health department here extended felicitations to doctors and their subordinate staff and appreciated their dedicated work.