COVID-19: LG Anil Baijal condoles death of Delhi policeman

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal on Wednesday expressed condolences over the death of Delhi Police Inspector Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who died due to COVID-19. "Extremely saddened at the death of Insp Sanjeev Kumar Yadav in the line of duty fighting COVID-19. A great warrior, recipient of Police Medal for gallantry, he brought laurels for Delhi Police. His untimely demise is irreplaceable loss for the organization My deepest condolences!" Baijal tweeted.

Yadav, who was posted as an inspector in Special Cell of Delhi Police breathed his last at 12.30 am today in Max Hospital, Saket. He was on the ventilator for the last 14 days and was administered plasma therapy twice. (ANI)