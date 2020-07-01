Left Menu
2 held for supplying drugs in Delhi

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested two men for supplying drugs after 800 grams of heroin was seized from them, an officer said on Wednesday. Shamim (38) and Nadeem Khan (39) are residents of Old Mustafabad in the national capital, they said. The police claimed to have seized 500 grams of heroin from Shamim and another 300 grams from Khan.

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested two men for supplying drugs after 800 grams of heroin was seized from them, an officer said on Wednesday. Shamim (38) and Nadeem Khan (39) are residents of Old Mustafabad in the national capital, they said.

The police claimed to have seized 500 grams of heroin from Shamim and another 300 grams from Khan. The vehicle used by the duo for the commission of crime was also seized, police said.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS) at Crime Branch Police Station, the officer said. The antecedents of the accused are being verified, the police said, adding the source of the contraband is also being probed.

