Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shabbir Shah in separate cell, proper medical check-up provided: Tihar tells Delhi court

Tihar Jail authorities on Wednesday submitted before a Delhi court that Shabbir Shah, one of the main Kashmiri separatist leaders, has been put in a separate cell in the high-security ward and proper medical check-ups are being provided to him.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 15:24 IST
Shabbir Shah in separate cell, proper medical check-up provided: Tihar tells Delhi court
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Tihar Jail authorities on Wednesday submitted before a Delhi court that Shabbir Shah, one of the main Kashmiri separatist leaders, has been put in a separate cell in the high-security ward and proper medical check-ups are being provided to him. Tihar Jail's submission comes on a petition filed by Shah seeking a separate cell in the prison in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic claiming he is suffering from various ailments, including heart disease and that his immunity was very low.

The jail authorities, in their reply filed before the court today, said that Shah is provided with all the necessary medical facilities in prison in the wake of coronavirus spread. After Tihar Jail filed its response, special judge Dharmendra Rana disposed of the petition.

Tihar Jail, through its superintendent, also filed the medical report of Shah which said that "the general medical condition of the patient/ inmate is stable on medications. All the prescribed medicine are provided to him and investigations are being done from jail dispensary". Shah, in his application filed through advocates MS Khan and Quaser Khan, said that his pre-existing medical ailments make him prone to contracting COVID-19.

His lawyers also submitted that the jail manual has a provision to provide temporary accommodation in case of an epidemic. The application was filed after Shah conveyed about the same through his wife to the lawyer. The application, which was moved on Friday by his lawyers, said that looking at the recent occurrences of COVID-19 in the central jail and the health condition of the accused, his life would be in danger if he comes in contact with the virus.

Shah is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in two separate cases related to alleged terror financing and money laundering. Earlier, Shah had mentioned in a bail application that he is a chairman of the Democratic Freedom Party and allegations levelled against him are "motivated and based on falsehood".

The first case was registered against him in 2007 for the alleged money laundering committed in 2005 for the purpose of terror financing. He was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 25, 2017, in connection with the 2005 case. In another case, the NIA took Shah in custody in June 2019 in connection with its probe into a separate terror funding case involving Jama'at-ud-Da'wah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, the alleged mastermind of 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

Several separatist leaders including Shah, Masrat Alam, and Asiya Andrabi are in judicial custody in connection with the case which involves the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. (ANI)

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Game over for sports betting on coronavirus insurance

Major sports events working to get back up and running after the coronavirus crisis are likely to have to do so without cancellation insurance for communicable diseases as insurers remove cover or ramp up the cost.Although the Wimbledon ten...

Parminder Chopra appointed as director of Power Finance Corporation

Government-owned Power Finance Corporation PFC, Indias leading NBFC, today announced the appointment of Smt Parminder Chopra as Director Finance of the company. She succeeds in Shri N.B. Gupta, who superannuated on June 30 2020.Smt. Chopra ...

CM says COVID situation brought under control with joint efforts of Delhi & central govts

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the COVID-19 situation has been brought under control for now with the combined efforts of Delhi government, Centre and other organisations, but cautioned people against any lapse in social a...

Greece rolls out red carpet to visitors as airports reopen

With traditional music and sweets, Greece reopened its regional airports to international travellers on Wednesday, pinning its hopes on a recovery in tourism after a three-month lockdown. Greeces tourism sector accounts for a fifth of its e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020