CB-CID begins probe into death of father-son duo in Tuticorin

The Madras High Court had on Tuesday directed the investigating agency's Tirunelveli DSP Anil Kumar to probe the death of the two traders, who died in a hospital after being allegedly beaten up by police personnel at the Sathankulam police station last week. CB-CID officials led by Kumar conducted enquiries with the family members of the deceased, besides in the locality where the duo ran their cellphone shop.

PTI | Tuticorin | Updated: 01-07-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 16:00 IST
Tuticorin (TN), Jul 1 (PTI): The CB-CID, tasked with probing the death of a father-son duo who were allegedly thrashed by the police in Tuticorin, launched investigation into the case on Wednesday. The Madras High Court had on Tuesday directed the investigating agency's Tirunelveli DSP Anil Kumar to probe the death of the two traders, who died in a hospital after being allegedly beaten up by police personnel at the Sathankulam police station last week.

CB-CID officials led by Kumar conducted enquiries with the family members of the deceased, besides in the locality where the duo ran their cellphone shop. CB-CID sleuths also visited the Sathankulam police station, since brought under the Revenue department as directed by the High Court.

P Jayaraj and his son Bennicks, arrested for 'violating' lockdown norms over business hours of their cellphone shop, died at a hospital in Kovilpatti on June 23, with the relatives alleging that they were severely thrashed at the Sathankulam police station by the personnel earlier. The incident had triggered a nation-wide furore, leading to the suspension of five policemen, including an inspector and two Sub-Inspectors. The former SP is on compulsory wait.

The Madras High Court had directed a CB-CID probe into the matter although the state government had transferred the case to the CBI..

