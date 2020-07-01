Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parminder Chopra appointed as director of Power Finance Corporation

Smt. Chopra was working as Executive Director (Finance) at Power Finance Corporation (PFC) before assuming charge as Director (Finance), PFC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 16:44 IST
Parminder Chopra appointed as director of Power Finance Corporation
Smt. Chopra, who joined PFC in 2005, spearheaded the key initiative to diversify PFC's fund mobilisation to international markets that allowed the lender to raise money at lower costs. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Government-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC), India's leading NBFC, today announced the appointment of Smt Parminder Chopra as Director (Finance) of the company. She succeeds in Shri N.B. Gupta, who superannuated on June 30 2020.

Smt. Chopra was working as Executive Director (Finance) at Power Finance Corporation (PFC) before assuming charge as Director (Finance), PFC. With over 32 years of rich and varied experience, she specializes in handling crucial and core finance functions such as fund mobilisation, corporate accounts, banking & treasury, asset-liability management, stressed asset resolution etc.

Before joining PFC, she was associated with key organizations in the power sector like National Hydroelectric Power Corporation of India (NHPC) and Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL).

Smt. Chopra, who joined PFC in 2005, spearheaded the key initiative to diversify PFC's fund mobilisation to international markets that allowed the lender to raise money at lower costs. With her focussed approach, the share of fund mobilisation in foreign currency grew from a meagre 2% to 15% within a short span of 2 years.

Smt. Chopra has also been lauded for many firsts including the launch of PFC's maiden Green Bond issue & PFC's first fundraising from US bond market under sec 144(a). She also played a key role in PFC's mega acquisition of Government of India's holding of 52.63% in REC Ltd. and overcame challenges related to PFC's capital adequacy levels and negotiations with various parties regarding PFC's borrowing agreements & domestic & international credit rating.

Smt. Chopra also serves as Director on the Board of Coastal Tamil Nadu Power Limited and Cheyyur Infra Limited.

Smt. Chopra's rise from her humble beginning as a Cost Accountant & MBA to the top rank of the Finance function at PFC demonstrates her passion, commitment and hard work.

Her deep understanding of PFC's operations, strengths and focus areas will surely help the power sector lender excel further and achieve more milestones in the coming days.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana CM greets Vice Prez on birthday

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday greeted Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on his 71st birthday, wishing him a long life. Rao conveyed his greetings to the Vice President over phone and sent him a bouquet of flowers, ...

Death of patient with ILI symptoms: Notice to 18 pvt hospitals in Bengaluru for 'denying' admission

Eighteen private hospitals here have been slapped with a show-cause notice after a 52-year old patient with influenza-like illness symptoms died here on being allegedly denied admission by them citing non- availability of beds. Health Minis...

Vodafone Idea shares decline over 4 pc after FY20 earnings

Shares of Vodafone Idea on Wednesday plunged over 4 per cent after the company reported a staggering Rs 73,878 crore of net loss for the fiscal ended March 2020. The stock dipped 4.33 per cent to close at Rs 10.16 on the BSE. During the day...

German 10-year yields hit one-week high; Portugal sale receives record demand

Germanys 10-year yield rose to a one-week high on Wednesday, with data releases supporting optimism as economies emerge from lockdown, while Portugal received record demand for a 15-year bond sale. Markets have been balancing risk aversion ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020