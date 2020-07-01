Left Menu
Development News Edition

SGPC requests Centre to reopen Kartarpur corridor

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday urged the Central government to open the Indian side of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 01-07-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 17:15 IST
SGPC requests Centre to reopen Kartarpur corridor
Gobind Singh Longowal speaking to reporters in Amritsar on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday urged the Central government to open the Indian side of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor. This came after Pakistan said it is prepared to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for all Sikh pilgrims from June 29.

"I welcome the opening of the corridor by the Pakistan government. I also request to the government of India to try to open the corridor as soon as possible while following the guidelines of the health department," Gobind Singh Longowal, president of the SGPC told reporters here after participating in a religious function organised at the Akal Takht secretariat to commemorate the foundation day of the supreme temporal seat of the Sikhs. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kartarpur Corridor was shut down by the Indian government. Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, a 4.7-kilometer-long passage that connects Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in India's Gurdaspur and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur. It was inaugurated last year.

Giani Harpreet Singh, acting Jathedar, Akal Takht said Sikh youths should stay away from inciting posts on social media. "There is an atmosphere on social media to destroy Sikh principles. Sikh youth must give a befitting reply to those involved and avoid being influenced by instigating content and refrain from sharing it," Singh said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

UK will honour its word on immigration to those eligible in Hong Kong, says Raab

Britain will stand by its word and offer all those in Hong Kong with British National Overseas BNO status a bespoke immigration route, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday after China imposed a new security law on the territory. ...

Two lion cubs drown after falling into open well in Gir

Two lion cubs died after falling into a well in the Gir forest in Gujarats Junagadh district on Wednesday, an official said. The incident took place at Jujarpur village in Maliya wildlife range in the Gir West Forest Division, he said.The c...

Retired pope's elder brother, Georg Ratzinger, dies at 96

The Rev. Georg Ratzinger, the older brother of Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI, who earned renown in his own right as a director of an acclaimed German boys choir, has died at 96. The Regensburg diocese in Bavaria, where Ratzinger lived, said in...

Telangana CM greets Vice Prez on birthday

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday greeted Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on his 71st birthday, wishing him a long life. Rao conveyed his greetings to the Vice President over phone and sent him a bouquet of flowers, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020