For ‘collecting intelligence’ about public representatives, Raj Police wants to set up unit in Delhi

The Special Branch of the Rajasthan Police has demanded setting up of an intelligence unit in Delhi for “collecting intelligence” related to elected public representatives of the state visiting the national capital. The Additional Director General of Police intelligence has written a letter to the ADG (reorganisation), saying there is a unit for the security of the governor and the chief minister in Delhi but none for the intelligence collection of the elected public representatives.

“In view of the present political situation of the state and constant movement of elected political representatives to the national capital, difficulties are faced in collection of information related to their activities. In view of these circumstances for intelligence collection and security, there is a requirement to open one unit in Delhi,” reads the letter. When contacted, the official refused to comment on the matter. Another official said such proposals have been forwarded to the government earlier also.

The state unit of the BJP targeted the Congress government over the issue. “What is the fear behind spying on the leaders who go to Delhi? ADG has demanded formation of an intelligence unit through a letter on 22 April 2020,” BJP state president Satish Poonia said. He said on the one hand, the Congress government talks of democracy and on other hand, it keeps a watch over elected representatives.

“This shows the government's insecurity,” Poonia added..