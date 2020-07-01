Left Menu
Development News Edition

NC leaders demand end to their 'illegal and unlawful' detention; write to JK administration

Demanding immediate removal of all restrictions on their movement, the leaders threatened to take legal course to end their "illegal confinement". Most of these leaders, including former ministers and legislators, were taken into preventive custody or kept under house arrest on August 5 last year, when the Centre also announced revocation of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-07-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 18:51 IST
NC leaders demand end to their 'illegal and unlawful' detention; write to JK administration

As many as 19 prominent National Conference leaders who are under house detention in different parts of the Kashmir valley since August last year, have sought immediate end to "illegal and unlawful" curbs on their "fundamental right to movement". The leaders, including party's general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar and Kashmir provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani, have sent identical letters to the Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary (Home), urging him to lift the restrictions on their movement.

In their letters, the NC leaders said they are being subjected to an "illegal confinement" and are suffering incarceration at their residences since August 5 last year, when the centre withdrew special status of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state and divided it into two union territories. They said that no order for their detention has been served to them till date. They said their “fundamental right of movement has been illegally and unlawfully curtailed” and any movement beyond the confines of the house has been restricted. No order, whether preventive or otherwise, justifying such confinement has till date been served upon them, they have said.

Sagar, the Public Safety Act against whom was recently quashed by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, said that despite the court order, his movement has been restricted by the police. The leaders said that either they should be given the order on their detention or they would move a court to get directions for their release.

The leaders, who also included former ministers Mohammad Shafi Uri, Abdul Rehman Rather, Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan and Mubarak Gul, said despite repeated requests to either set them free or provide them with orders specifying the arrest and grounds thereof, no steps have been taken till date. Demanding immediate removal of all restrictions on their movement, the leaders threatened to take legal course to end their "illegal confinement".

Most of these leaders, including former ministers and legislators, were taken into preventive custody or kept under house arrest on August 5 last year, when the Centre also announced revocation of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. Three former chief ministers including National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah along with other leaders were released subsequently after revocation of the PSA against them.

Among others who have approached the home department include former ministers Aga Syed Roohullah, Mir Saifullah, Basharat Bukhari and Mohammad Khalil Bandh..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM holds China in 'clear and serious breach' of pact, confirms citizenship route for Hong Kong

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday held China in clear and serious breach of the Sino-British agreement under which Hong Kong had been handed over to the Chinese authorities and confirmed that a citizenship route will now be offered ...

After Turkish incident, France suspends role in NATO naval mission

France has informed NATO that it is suspending its involvement in a naval operation in the Mediterranean after the results of an investigation into an incident between French and Turkish warships, an Armed Forces Ministry official said on W...

Modi quits Weibo; BJP says PM sends strong message at personal level too

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has quit Chinese social media platform Weibo, the BJP said on Wednesday, with its general secretary organisation B L Santhosh saying that Modi has sent out a strong message at the border, on economic front and n...

India Pulses and Grains Association welcomes the decision to extend free rations till November 2020

Mumbai Maharashtra India July 1 ANIHunk Golden and Media India Pulses and Grains Association IPGA, the countrys apex body for the pulses and grains sector complements the government and wholeheartedly welcomes the announcement. It is an unp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020