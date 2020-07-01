TN Deputy CM greets Vice President Naidu on birthday

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief MinisterO Panneerselvam on Wednesday greeted Vice President M VenkaiahNaidu on his 71st birthday

The AIADMK Coordinator said it was "quite befittingthat this high office (of V-P) is adorned by an eruditescholar, parliamentarian and statesman like you." "It is no secret that your vast and deep knowledge ofour people's aspirations and problems, right from your studentdays, have moulded you into what you are," Panneerselvam saidin his greetings to Naidu

Panneerselvam conveyed his "heartiest felicitationsand I feel privileged to join lakhs of well-wishers, who prayfor your continued stride in the service of the nation".