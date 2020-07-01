COVID-19 scare: BMTC asks employees above 50 and with serious ailments to avail leave

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation has asked all its employees aged above 50 and those with serious ailments to avail leave, following the recent spike in COVID cases in the city. "As employees who are aged and those suffering from serious ailments will be at the risk of getting infected by coronavirus it would be pertinent not to use their service for now in their interest," an order dated June 29 by the city bus operator said.

The order cites the April 19 advisory by the Union Health Ministry, which directed that employees who are aged and with serious ailments should not be assigned tasks where they come in contact with the public. BMTC provides service to about 10 lakh commuters everyday.

As of June 30 evening, cumulatively 15,242 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 246 deaths and 7,918 discharges. Out of this, the highest 4,555 cases are from Bengaluru urban.

Out of 947 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, a whopping 503 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone..