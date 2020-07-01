Left Menu
IMA opens coronavirus helpline for Delhi police personnel, families

Delhi Police personnel and their family members can use the helpline to seek medical counselling from doctors about prevention and handling of coronavirus cases, a senior police officer With over 850 Delhi police personnel getting infected with the coronavirus so far and nine succumbing to the disease caused by it, there was a pressing need for such facility, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 19:13 IST
The Indian Medical Association opened a coronavirus helpline for Delhi police personnel and their family members to mark the National Doctor's Day on Wednesday

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava launched the "Corona Helpline for Delhi Police" through video-conferencing. The helpline numbers -- 9999672238 and 9999672239 – will be available during working hours on all days of the week, police said.

With over 850 Delhi police personnel getting infected with the coronavirus so far and nine succumbing to the disease caused by it, there was a pressing need for such facility, he said.

