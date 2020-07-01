Man stabbed to death over cutting of grass on disputed land in J-K's Ramban

A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death by an acquaintance following a heated argument over cutting of grass on a disputed land in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday. The accused, Mohamma Tufail (19), a resident of Throo-Dharmari village of Reasi, was arrested after the crime and was booked under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at police station Gool, Station House Officer Nayeem-ul-Haq Matoo said

He said Tufail stabbed the victim, Mohammad Arif Guth, Tuesday evening. Guth succumbed to injuries at the district hospital Ramban later. “There was a heated exchange of words between the wife of the deceased and the accused over cutting of grass on a piece of disputed land near Gool town. Guth reached the spot but was stabbed by Tufail who was working as a domestic help in the house of his relative Muneer Peer,” Matoo said

He said the body was handed over to family for last rites after postmortem in the morning.