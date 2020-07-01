Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa to open for tourists from July 2, 250 hotels granted permission to resume operations

Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Wednesday said that the coastal state will be open for tourists starting July 2, as 250 hotels have been granted permission to resume operations.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 01-07-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 20:12 IST
Goa to open for tourists from July 2, 250 hotels granted permission to resume operations
Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar speaking to reporters on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Wednesday said that the coastal state will be open for tourists starting July 2, as 250 hotels have been granted permission to resume operations. "Bookings will only be allowed in hotels registered with the tourism department. Tourists who used to illegally stay in non registered hotels (booked through app aggregator services) or in unregistered guest houses will not be allowed. It will be deemed illegal," Ajgaonkar said, adding that nearly 250 hotels registered with the state tourism department have been granted permission for the resumption of hospitality services.

The Minister also said that for a tourist to enter the state, he or she will have to carry a Covid-19 negative certificate within the stipulated 48-hours window or get tested mandatorily in Goa. "We will have a checking mechanism for the examination of these certificates at entry points. If the tourists do not carry the certificate, they will be sent to the respective hotel which they have booked into and their testing would be conducted," Ajgaonkar said.

"Once the test is negative, only then will the tourist will be allowed to move out. Until then, he/she will have to stay put in the hotel itself," Ajgaonkar said. The Minister also said that with major states like Maharashtra and cities like Hyderabad opening up, Goa could not afford to lag behind in the tourism sector.

As per the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday the state had 1,315 confirmed COVID-19 cases. This includes 716 active cases and 596 cured and discharged patients. Three deaths have been reported due to the infection so far in Goa. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Experts suggest treating asymptomatic, mildly symptomatic COVID patients in home isolation

Experts have suggested that treating asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients in home isolation would be appropriate as it would lessen the burden on hospitals, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Wednesday. Yediyurappa had convened ...

Sustainable heating systems can reduce CO2 emissions in Indian Himalayan region considerably: study

The use of sustainable heating systems can reduce carbon emissions in the Indian Himalayan region by 30 per cent in the next 10 years, a new study has said while noting that burning of wood by local population to fight cold conditions is ad...

Def Min Rajnath Singh, army chief scheduled to visit Ladakh on Friday: Sources

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Ladakh on Friday to take stock of Indias military preparedness in the wake of a bitter border standoff with the Chinese troops in the region, government sources said. To be accompanied by...

COVID-19 wards at two govt hospitals in Ahmedabad to be shut

Following a drop in new cases of coronavirus in Ahmedabad city, the authorities have decided to shutdown COVID-19 wards created at two Gujarat government- run medical facilities located adjacent to the Civil Hospital here. When cases were o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020