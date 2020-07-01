Ahmedabad's COVID-19 cases rise by 215 to 21,128; toll 1,449

The number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad rose by 215 to 21,128 on Wednesday while the death toll in the district went up by eight to 1,449, state Health department said. In a good sign, Ahmedabad has been reporting less than 250 cases every day since June 23. The city had reported more than 300 cases per day between June 8 and June 19.

With 125 patients getting discharged earlier in the day, the number of the recovered cases in the district has risen to 16,093. Of the 215 new cases, 208 cases were reported from the areas under the Ahmedabad municipal corporation while seven cases were reported from other parts of the district, as per the health department.

All eight deaths were reported from within the limits of the Ahmedabad municipal corporation. In a glimmer amidst gloom, the number of the daily COVID-9 cases in Ahmedabad city has been on decline over the last few weeks, with the city reporting less than 250 cases every day since June 23.

The cases fell below 200 on June 27, 28, and 30. The number of fatalities has also seen a significant drop over the last few days.

The number of the active cases in the city is around 15 per cent of the total cases, with the west zone accounting for around 21 per cent of the total active cases, followed by north zone at 15.6 per cent, and north-west zone at 15.3 per cent, the department said..