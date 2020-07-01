Left Menu
Development News Edition

Floods claim 7 more lives in Assam; 15 lakh people hit by deluge

Embankments, roads, bridges, culverts, and many other infrastructures have been damaged at various places in Dibrugarh, Baksa, Nagaon, Barpeta, Darrang, Nalbari, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Morigaon, Majuli, Sivasagar, and Kokrajhar districts. Apart from Cachar, massive erosions have been witnessed at different places of Baksa district, ASDMA said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 01-07-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 22:56 IST
Floods claim 7 more lives in Assam; 15 lakh people hit by deluge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Seven more people were killed in floods and related incidents across Assam, where around 15 lakh people have been affected by the deluge with embankments, roads, bridges, and many other infrastructure damaged at various places, a government report said on Wednesday. Thirty three people have lost their lives in the floods and 24 in landslides this season.

Three persons were killed in Barpeta district, while one person each died in Dhubri, Nagaon, Nalbari in flood related incidents, while a landslide claimed the life of a 50-year-old person in Cachar district, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in the report. The water level of river Brahmaputra was above the danger level at Guwahati, Nimatighat in Jorhat, Tezpur in Sonitpur, Goalpara town in Goalpara and Dhubri town in Dhubri districts.

The number of affected people on Tuesday was around 14.94 lakh across 23 of the 33 districts in the state while the figure on Wednesday was more than 14.95 lakh in 21 districts. Floodwaters receded from Majuli and West Karbi Anglong districts, but vast areas of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Chirang, Darrang, Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Morigaon, Hojai, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia are still submerged.

Barpeta is the worst hit with nearly 5.95 lakh people suffering, followed by 1.95 lakh in South Salmara and 94,000 in Goalpara, the ASDMA said. District administrations and local people have evacuated 4,221 people since Wednesday in the three districts.

At present, 2,197 villages are underwater and 87,018.17 hectares of crop areas have been damaged in the state, ASDMA said. It said the authorities are running 254 relief camps and distribution centres across 15 districts, where 15,289 people have taken shelter.

The water levels of Brahmaputra river's tributaries Dhansiri at Numaligarh in Golaghat, Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing in Sonitpur and Kopili at Kampur in Nagaon were above the danger marks. Embankments, roads, bridges, culverts, and many other infrastructures have been damaged at various places in Dibrugarh, Baksa, Nagaon, Barpeta, Darrang, Nalbari, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Morigaon, Majuli, Sivasagar, and Kokrajhar districts.

Apart from Cachar, massive erosions have been witnessed at different places of Baksa district, ASDMA said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Trump backs work incentives as part of next stimulus bill

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he supports another coronavirus stimulus bill but wants it to include incentives for Americans to go back to work, setting up a clash with Democrats in Congress over jobless benefits.Trump said ...

Report: NBA 'bubble' cost over $150M

The cost of restarting the NBA season in a campus environment in an attempt to ensure safety is over 150 million, ESPN reported on Wednesday. Commissioner Adam Silver and the league board of governors opted for the bubble site of Walt Disne...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Factory data, vaccine bets power stocks higher; U.S. dollar dips

Stocks across the globe rose on Wednesday following a string of data pointing to a recovery in manufacturing and on bets for a COVID-19 vaccine, while the risk-on mood pushed the U.S. dollar lower.Germanys manufacturing sector contracted at...

French new coronavirus deaths steady but cases rise

The number of deaths in France from the new coronavirus rose by 18 on Wednesday from the previous day to stand at 29,861, an increase in line with the last weeks daily average but new cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus rose s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020