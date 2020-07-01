Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea filed in SC seeking guidelines for time-bound disposal of clemency, mercy petitions

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions for issuance of guidelines for disposal of clemency and mercy petitions for cases in which death penalty has been awarded, in a time-bound manner.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 23:21 IST
Plea filed in SC seeking guidelines for time-bound disposal of clemency, mercy petitions
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions for issuance of guidelines for disposal of clemency and mercy petitions for cases in which death penalty has been awarded, in a time-bound manner. The plea also sought direction for the centre and state governments to take necessary steps, in a time-bound manner, in accordance with the law to execute the sentence of death for those death-row convicts who have exhausted all their legal remedies.

The petitioner stressed on the irregularities in deciding petitions across High Courts. He said in the petition that he was particularly focussing on the case of the two child-murderer sisters Renuka and Seema - convicted of kidnapping and murdering in a depraving manner 5 helpless children.

The petition stated that their death sentences though confirmed by the top court, the President and the Governor - is stayed since 2014, as the Bombay High Court is hearing their post-mercy rejection petition in the most lackadaisical manner, with a gap of more than 5 years 7 months between two hearing dates at the pre-admission stage. It contended that while convicts in the Delhi gang rape and murder case were dealt with expeditiously because the victim's parents garnered support and resources to reach out to the judicial system, victims in the child murderers case were slum dwellers and lacked resources and support due to death sentences of the convicts, though confirmed, is pending since 2014.

The petition stated that the recent hanging of convicts in Delhi gang rape and murder brought glaring systemic deficiencies. It added that "there is selectiveness in going forward with executions and loopholes are solidly misused like they were in the Delhi case at the eleventh hour. This, it is argued, leads to social discontent."

"Just because the parents of the 42 deceased children are poor slum dwellers and do not have the means to pursue the case of their brutally murdered children; this is how the Bombay High Court is handling the case," the petition asserted. The sister duo Renuka and Seema were convicted of killing five children and the kidnapping of 13 others between 1990 and 1996. The kidnapped children have never been found. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

U.K. regulators take aim at Apple's search engine deal with Google

The payments by Alphabet Incs Google to Apple Inc to be the default search engine on Apples Safari web browser create a significant barrier to entry and expansion for Googles rivals in the search engine market, the UK markets regulator said...

Trump backs work incentives as part of next stimulus bill

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he supports another coronavirus stimulus bill but wants it to include incentives for Americans to go back to work, setting up a clash with Democrats in Congress over jobless benefits.Trump said ...

Report: NBA 'bubble' cost over $150M

The cost of restarting the NBA season in a campus environment in an attempt to ensure safety is over 150 million, ESPN reported on Wednesday. Commissioner Adam Silver and the league board of governors opted for the bubble site of Walt Disne...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Factory data, vaccine bets power stocks higher; U.S. dollar dips

Stocks across the globe rose on Wednesday following a string of data pointing to a recovery in manufacturing and on bets for a COVID-19 vaccine, while the risk-on mood pushed the U.S. dollar lower.Germanys manufacturing sector contracted at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020