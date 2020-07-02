Lease period for retail arrack, toddy outlets in Puducherry extended till July-end

The Puducherry government has extended the lease period to sell arrack and toddy through retail outlets in Puducherry and Karaikal regions till the end of July. A notification from the Department of Excise on Wednesday said due to the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown, the auction process of arrack and toddy retail outlets could not be held and hence the government decided to extend the lease period.

It said, the government has therefore decided to extend the lease period from July 1 to July 31 in Puducherry and Karaikal regions with the same monthly kist amount and terms and conditions as notified earlier. The lease period to sell arrack and toddy through retail outlets for the year 2019-2020 was up to June 30 in normal circumstances and auction of licenses is usually conducted in the month of June for the 2020-2021 period.PTI Cor SS PTI PTI