CB-CID arrests three more cops in father-son duo death case in TN
The Crime Branch CID sleuths on Thursday arrested three more police personnel including an inspector in a case of alleged torture by police leading to the deaths of a father-son duo at Sathankulam in southern Tamil Nadu. With this, four police personnel have been arrested in the case. Following preliminary investigations, inspector Sridhar, head constable Murugan, and sub-inspector Balakrishnan have been arrested, senior police officials said.PTI | Tuticorin | Updated: 02-07-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 14:55 IST
The Crime Branch CID sleuths on Thursday arrested three more police personnel including an inspector in a case of alleged torture by police leading to the deaths of a father-son duo at Sathankulam in southern Tamil Nadu. With this, four police personnel have been arrested in the case.
Following preliminary investigations, inspector Sridhar, head constable Murugan, and sub-inspector Balakrishnan have been arrested, senior police officials said. The fresh arrests comes following the arrest of sub-inspector Raghu Ganesh last night.
"All important police personnel involved in the incident have been arrested.... the investigation continues," a senior CB-CID official said. Inspector General of Police (South Zone), S Murugan confirmed the four arrests and asserted that "custodial deaths" must not be allowed to happen and all arrests should be carried out in accordance with law and as per the directions of the Supreme Court.
Within hours of taking over the probe on the directions of the Madras High Court, the CB-CID on Wednesday altered the FIR to include offences that led to the death of the father-son duo following alleged police torture. The accused persons in the case include sub-inspector Raghu Ganesh.
Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam has said the government would ensure "highest punishment" to those responsible for the deaths of P Jeyaraj and his son Bennicks, who were allegedly thrashed at the Sathankulam police station in Tuticorin district recently. The duo, arrested for "violating" lockdown norms over the business hours of their cell phone shop, died at a hospital in Kovilpatti on June 23 while in judicial custody with the relatives alleging they were tortured at the Sathankulam police station by the personnel days earlier.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sathankulam
- Tamil Nadu
- Sridhar
- Madras High Court
- Tuticorin district
- Kovilpatti
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu CM announces solatium of Rs 20 lakh to kin of soldier killed in Ladakh face-off
In a first, sample testing for COVID-19 crosses 25,000 in last 24 hours in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu reports 2,141 new cases of COVID-19
Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till June 30 in 4 districts
Tamil Nadu police use drones to monitor 'Lockdown' districts