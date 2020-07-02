NHAI in process of setting up InvIT to facilitate investment in highway sector

With an aim to facilitate investment in the highway sector, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is in the process of setting up an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT). As part of the structure, a new company is being set up to act as the Investment Manager to the proposed InvIT.

As NHAI InvIT shall be the first InvIT to be sponsored by any government or semi-government entity in the country, it is important to have a professional management structure for the investment manager.

In order to select the best talent from the market for the appointment of two Independent Directors and one Chairman for the Investment Manager Board, a search-cum-selection committee has been formed. Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Chairman, NHAI is the Convenor of the Committee and other members include Shri Deepak Parekh, Chairman, Housing Development Finance Corporation; Shri Girish Chandra Chaturvedi, Chairman, ICICI Bank; and Shri Sanjay Mitra, Ex-Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

The idea is to set up a competent entity of experts that can professionally run the Infrastructure Trust to mobilise resources from the market for monetizing completed highway projects of NHAI.

(With Inputs from PIB)