Pondy Collector to get additional charge as health secretary
Puducherry, July 2 (PTI): District Collector-cum- revenue secretary of Puducherry T Arun will also be Secretary to Health. Arun is an IAS officer of 2013 batch and belonging to AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre.
The incumbent Prashanth Kumar Panda has been assigned the work of Wakf and Minority Affairs. He is an IAS officer of 2008 batch and also belonging to AGMUT cadre. Chief Secretary to government Ashwani Kumar said on Thursday thatthe Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms of theterritorial government issued an orderthat Arun would hold the subject of Health too.
The order said he would continue tobe District collector and hold subjects of Revenue and other subjects already held by him. Panda has been assigned the subjects of Wakf and Minority Affairs and would continue to hold the subject of Forests.
