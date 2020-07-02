Left Menu
Development News Edition

Requests made by parents to defer JEE, NEET exams, committee to give suggestions by Friday: Pokhriyal

Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday said that a committee consisting of the Director-General National Testing Agency (NTA) and other experts will give its recommendations to the ministry by Friday following requests to postpone JEE and NEET exams.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 17:21 IST
Requests made by parents to defer JEE, NEET exams, committee to give suggestions by Friday: Pokhriyal
Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD), Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday said that a committee consisting of the Director-General National Testing Agency (NTA) and other experts will give its recommendations to the ministry by Friday following requests to postpone JEE and NEET exams. "Looking at the prevailing circumstances and requests received from students and parents appearing for JEE and NEET examinations, a committee consisting of DG_NTA and other experts has been advised to review the situation and submit its recommendations to HRDMinistry latest by tomorrow," the minister said in a tweet.

In a video message, Pokhriyal said he has been receiving requests from students appearing for JEE and NEET exams and from their parents through social media, e-mails and other means to the ministry to postpone these examinations looking at the present situation. "So we had requested the team of DG NTA to form a committee to review the situation and submit its recommendations by Friday so that a solid decision can be taken in this regard keeping in view the safety of students," he said.

"My best wishes to all students preparing for examinations. I can understand your tension and we will try to find a solution to it," he added. The exams are scheduled to be held later this month. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Difference between number of recoveries, active COVID-19 cases now 1.31 lakh: Health ministry

The total number of recoveries has fast outgrown the number of active COVID-19 cases, with the difference between the two being 1.32 lakh at present, the Union health ministry said on Thursday. Timely clinical management of COVID-19 cases h...

Alternative Academic Calendar provides guidelines to teachers on use of technology

In order to engage students meaningfully during their stay at home due to COVID-19 through educational activities at home with the help of their parents and teachers, the alternative academic calendars for students, parents and teachers at ...

Plea before court seeking FIR against Ramdev for falsely claiming to have found cure for COVID-19

An advocate has moved a Delhi Court seeking lodging of an FIR against yoga guru Baba Ramdev and others for allegedly cheating people by falsely claiming that his firm Patanjali has&#160;found a cure for COVID-19. The application, filed by a...

Officials delay decision on Kentucky Confederate statue

Officials in a Kentucky county have delayed a vote on whether to remove a Confederate statue from the grounds of a courthouse. Members of the Daviess County Fiscal Court were expected to vote Tuesday on a resolution that would have returned...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020