Requests made by parents to defer JEE, NEET exams, committee to give suggestions by Friday: Pokhriyal

Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday said that a committee consisting of the Director-General National Testing Agency (NTA) and other experts will give its recommendations to the ministry by Friday following requests to postpone JEE and NEET exams. "Looking at the prevailing circumstances and requests received from students and parents appearing for JEE and NEET examinations, a committee consisting of DG_NTA and other experts has been advised to review the situation and submit its recommendations to HRDMinistry latest by tomorrow," the minister said in a tweet.

In a video message, Pokhriyal said he has been receiving requests from students appearing for JEE and NEET exams and from their parents through social media, e-mails and other means to the ministry to postpone these examinations looking at the present situation. "So we had requested the team of DG NTA to form a committee to review the situation and submit its recommendations by Friday so that a solid decision can be taken in this regard keeping in view the safety of students," he said.

"My best wishes to all students preparing for examinations. I can understand your tension and we will try to find a solution to it," he added. The exams are scheduled to be held later this month. (ANI)