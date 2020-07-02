Left Menu
Development News Edition

817 new COVID-19 cases in UP

A total of 817 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, taking the total number of active cases to 6,869 in the state, Principal Secretary (Health), Amit Mohan Prasad said.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 02-07-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 18:15 IST
817 new COVID-19 cases in UP
Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary (Health), Amit Mohan Prasad during press conference in Lucknow on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 817 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, taking the total number of active cases to 6,869 in the state, Principal Secretary (Health), Amit Mohan Prasad said. According to the data, the death toll has risen to 735 in the state.

"In the last 24 hours, 817 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state. There are 6,869 active cases, 17,221 discharges so far and 735 patients have succumbed to the infection," Prasad said. According to the Union Health Ministry, India has reported 6,04,641 COVID-19 cases including, 2,26,947 active cases, 3,59,860 discharged and 17,834 deaths as of Thursday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

US trade deficit rises 9.7% in May to $54.6 billion

The US trade deficit rose for the third straight month in May. Both exports and imports fell as the coronavirus outbreak continued to take a toll on world commerceThe Commerce Department said Thursday that the gap between the United States...

NATO puts defence plan for Poland, Baltics into action, officials say

NATO has put a defence plan for Poland and Baltic states into action after Turkey dropped its objections, officials from Lithuania, Poland and France have said. Turkeys foreign ministry declined to comment on Thursday.The plan for Poland, L...

Aid group seeks port for 180 migrants rescued in Med Sea

Aid group SOS Mediterranee says it waiting for a port to disembark 180 migrants rescued at sea, and says five requests to Italian and Maltese port authorities have gone unanswered. The Ocean Viking ship resumed rescue operations in the Medi...

Difference between number of recoveries, active COVID-19 cases now 1.31 lakh: Health ministry

The total number of recoveries has fast outgrown the number of active COVID-19 cases, with the difference between the two being 1.32 lakh at present, the Union health ministry said on Thursday. Timely clinical management of COVID-19 cases h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020