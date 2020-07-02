Left Menu
Few districts in K'taka to receive good rainfall during next 5 days: IMD

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 02-07-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 18:27 IST
CS Patil, Director, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru Director CS Patil said that good rainfall is expected in few districts during next five days. The districts likely to receive rainfall include Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Kodagu. All these districts had received deficit rainfall till date from June 1.

"From June 1 to till date Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Kodagu districts received deficit rainfall. However, there is an expectation of good rainfall in these districts in next 5 days," said CS Patil. "Coastal districts are very likely to experience light to moderate to widespread rainfall activity during the next five days," he added. (ANI)

