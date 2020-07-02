Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ahmedabad-based firm enters into pact with DRDO to manufacture UV disinfection towers

An Ahmedabad-based Company on Thursday entered into an agreement with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for manufacturing ultra violet (UV) disinfection towers rapid and chemical-free disinfection of high infection-prone areas.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 02-07-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 18:49 IST
Ahmedabad-based firm enters into pact with DRDO to manufacture UV disinfection towers
Motivation Engineers and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd's Managing Director Sunil Shah speaking to ANI on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

An Ahmedabad-based Company on Thursday entered into an agreement with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for manufacturing ultra violet (UV) disinfection towers rapid and chemical-free disinfection of high infection-prone areas. Motivation Engineers and Infrastructure Private Limited has entered into a technology transfer agreement to manufacture towers.

Company's Managing Director Sunil Shah said: "We are hoping to launch the device in the market in the next 10 days." The tower is a UV based area sanitiser, which is designed and developed by Laser Science and Technology Centre (LASTEC), a Delhi-based premier laboratory of DRDO.

"The tower, which will hit the markets in the next 10 days, can be managed through a mobile application. Though UV rays emitted by the tower could harm humans, the tower with motion sensors switches off on accidental opening of the room or human intervention when the tower is being operated by someone outside the room through remote. It can be operated remotely through phone or computer using Wi-Fi," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Obtaining visa not a fundamental right of foreigners, Centre tells SC in Tablighi case

Foreigners do not have any fundamental right to obtain a visa or to continue a cancelled one, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Thursday, seeking dismissal of the pleas challenging the cancellation of visas of 2,765 foreign nationals and...

Analysts: Fire at Iran nuke site hit new centrifuge facility

A fire and an explosion struck a building above Irans underground Natanz nuclear enrichment facility early on Thursday, a site that US-based analysts identified as a new centrifuge production plant. The Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran so...

China urges India to 'correct discriminatory practices' against its firms after ban on Chinese apps

Days after India banned 59 Chinese apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of the country, Beijing on Thursday urged New Delhi to immediately correct its discriminatory practices against Chines...

Plea in SC seeks waiver or maximum relief in school fee for period of COVID-19 lockdown

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre and the states to take a decision regarding waiver or providing uniform maximum relief in school fee for the period of COVID-19 induced nationwide lockdown in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020