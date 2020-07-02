Left Menu
MP's COVID-19 tally crosses 14,000-mark; death toll now 589

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases: 14,106, active cases: 2,702, new cases: 245, death toll: 589, recovered: 10,815, number of people tested: 3,80,655..

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 02-07-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 19:13 IST
The COVID-19 case count in Madhya Pradesh went up to 14,106 on Thursday after 245 more people, including 57 in Morena district, tested positive for the infection, officials said. As the virus claimed eight more lives across the state, the death toll reached 589, they said.

While four fatalities were reported from Indore, three others died in Bhopal and one in Morena, the officials said. A total of 160 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 10,815, they added.

Of the 245 fresh cases, the highest count of 57 was reported from Morena district bordering Rajasthan's Dholpur, followed by 54 in Bhopal and 25 in Gwalior, officials said. The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district, rose by 19 to 4,753 and death toll to 236, the state health bulletin said.

The number of patients in Bhopal stood at 2,884, of whom 104 have died. No new coronavirus case was reported from 22 districts since Wednesday evening.

While COVID-19 cases have been reported from all 52 districts in the state so far, only three of them did not have any active cases on Thursday, the bulletin said. The state has 1,053 active containment zones.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases: 14,106, active cases: 2,702, new cases: 245, death toll: 589, recovered: 10,815, number of people tested: 3,80,655..

