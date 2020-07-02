Left Menu
Development News Edition

Land earmarked in Bengaluru outskirts for excuslive burial ground for COVID-19 victims

According to the sources in the district administration, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu and Revenue Minister R Ashoka had directed the officials to identify places on the city outskirts to dispose of the bodies of COVID-19 victims. Sriramulu had on Wednesday said COVID-19 victims would not be laid to rest in burial grounds in the city and separate places will be earmarked on the outskirts in the backdrop of safety concerns raised by public.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-07-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 19:52 IST
Land earmarked in Bengaluru outskirts for excuslive burial ground for COVID-19 victims

Over 35 acres of land in nine villages on the outskirts of the city have been earmarked for burial or cremation of bodies of COVID-19 victims in the backdrop of safety concerns raised over funerals held in burial grounds located amidst residential areas. Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban District G N Shivamurthy issued an order setting apart about 35.5 acres in the villages under four Taluks of Bengaluru North, Bengaluru South, Anekal and Yelahanka.

The order directed the respective Tahsildars to register these chunks of land as reserved for burial grounds and not to use for any purpose. According to the sources in the district administration, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu and Revenue Minister R Ashoka had directed the officials to identify places on the city outskirts to dispose of the bodies of COVID-19 victims.

Sriramulu had on Wednesday said COVID-19 victims would not be laid to rest in burial grounds in the city and separate places will be earmarked on the outskirts in the backdrop of safety concerns raised by public. He had also warned against unscientific disposal of used Personal Protection Equipment kits worn by the kin of the dead for the final rites, referring to reports about such instances.

In some places, people have also expressed concern over bodies of those who died of the coronavirus being buried in their neighbourhood. As of Wednesday, Karnataka has 16,514 COVID-19 cases and the death toll stood at 253.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine aborts Eurobond sale as central bank governor's exit rattles market

Ukraines government on Thursday sought to reassure investors that its reform agenda remained on track after being forced to abort a 1.75 billion Eurobond sale following the shock resignation of Central Bank Governor Yakiv Smoliy. Smoliys ex...

WRAPUP 3-U.S. job growth accelerates; layoffs remain elevated

The U.S. economy created a record 4.8 million jobs in June as more restaurants and bars resumed operations, but layoffs remained elevated and raging COVID-19 cases across the country threaten the fledgling recovery.The flare-up in coronavir...

Landslide at Myanmar jade mine kills at least 162 people

At least 162 people were killed on Thursday in a landslide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar, the worst in a series of deadly accidents at such sites in recent years that critics blame on the governments failure to take action against unsa...

HM Amit Shah emphasises on more Rapid Antigen test for COVID-19; early hospitalisation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday emphasised on carrying out more COVID-19 test using Rapid Antigen Kits, and suggested that focus should be on reducing mortality rate by ensuring early hospitalisation of patients. The suggestions w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020