22 killed in lightning strike in Bihar, CM announces Rs 4 lakh compensation

As many as 22 people died due to lightning in various parts of Bihar on Thursday, informed the State Disaster Management Department. The deceased are from Patna, East Champaran, Samastipur, Sheohar, Katihar, Madhepura and Purnia, it said.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced Rs 4 lakh each for the kin of the deceased. "Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announces an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the 22 people who lost their lives in the state due to lightning today," the Bihar Chief Minister's Office said.

Last week, 92 people were killed due to thunderstorm and lightning strikes in Bihar. (ANI)