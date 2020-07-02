Police seize 1 kg brown sugar, arrests six persons in Malda

The Malda district policeseized one kg of brown sugar and arrested six persons fromKaliachak area of the district, a police officer said onTuesday

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a house inSrirampur village and arrested six person and seized one kg ofbrown sugar from their possession on Wedneday, the officersaid

The police team also seized cash Rs 6,80,000 and twomotorcycles from the possession of the arrested persons, theofficer added.