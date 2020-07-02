Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police seize 1 kg brown sugar, arrests six persons in Malda

PTI | Malda | Updated: 02-07-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 20:05 IST
Police seize 1 kg brown sugar, arrests six persons in Malda

The Malda district policeseized one kg of brown sugar and arrested six persons fromKaliachak area of the district, a police officer said onTuesday

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a house inSrirampur village and arrested six person and seized one kg ofbrown sugar from their possession on Wedneday, the officersaid

The police team also seized cash Rs 6,80,000 and twomotorcycles from the possession of the arrested persons, theofficer added.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi's COVID-19 cases cross 92K mark, plasma bank becomes operational

A plasma bank for treating COVID-19 was made operational on Thursday in Delhi which saw the total number of cases crossing 92,000 even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah suggested extensive use of Aarogya Setu and Itihaas apps to help mapping...

Canara Bank 'cheated' of Rs 174,89 Cr: CBI searches premises of Punjab Basmati Rice Ltd in Amritsar

The CBI carried out searches on Thursday at the premises of Punjab Basmati Rice Limited and its directors, booked for allegedly cheating the Canara Bank to the tune of Rs 174.89 crore, officials saidThe searches took place at the premises o...

Coal India strike: Production, dispatch hit; govt urges employees to resume work

Opposing the Centres move to open the coal sector to private players, Coal India unions on Thursday began their three-day strike, impacting both production and supplies, even as the government urged the employees to resume work. Five tr...

US STOCKS-Wall St rises on record job growth; surging virus cases cap gains

Wall Street rose on Thursday after a record-setting increasing in monthly U.S. jobs, but surging COVID-19 cases raised fears of more lockdowns and kept gains in check. The Nasdaq opened at an all-time high after data showed the U.S. economy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020