Police seize 1 kg brown sugar, arrests six persons in Malda

Police seize 1 kg brown sugar, arrests six persons in MaldaPTI | Malda | Updated: 02-07-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 20:05 IST
The Malda district policeseized one kg of brown sugar and arrested six persons fromKaliachak area of the district, a police officer said onTuesday
Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided a house inSrirampur village and arrested six person and seized one kg ofbrown sugar from their possession on Wedneday, the officersaid
The police team also seized cash Rs 6,80,000 and twomotorcycles from the possession of the arrested persons, theofficer added.
