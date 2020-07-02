AP Guv appoints retd IAS officer as Chief Information Commissioner

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Thursday appointed retired IAS officer P Ramesh Kumar as the State Chief Information Commissioner. The Governor also appointed Repala Srinivasa Rao as one of the Commissioners in the AP Information Commission under the Right to Information Act, 2005.

The selection committee, headed by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, last week finalised these two names and recommended them to the Governor for appointment. Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu, a member of the selection committee, abstained from the meeting.

These are the first appointments the Jagan government made in the AP Information Commission under the RTI Act. The Commission currently has four Information Commissioners, all appointed by the previous Telugu Desam regime.

With the new appointments, its strength increases to six. The Chief Information Commissioner and the new Commissioner have been appointed for a tenure of three years or till they attain the age of 65 years (whichever is earlier), an order issued by Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney said.