Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dharavi's COVID-19 case count grows by 19 to 2,301

The number of coronavirus patients in Dharavi, Mumbai's biggest slum sprawl, increased to 2,301 on Thursday with the addition of 19 cases, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-07-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 20:25 IST
Dharavi's COVID-19 case count grows by 19 to 2,301
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The number of coronavirus patients in Dharavi, Mumbai's biggest slum sprawl, increased to 2,301 on Thursday with the addition of 19 cases, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The civic body, however, has not been disclosing the number of deaths due to the infection from the slum since the last few days without specifying the reason.

Till last week, Dharavi's COVID-19 death toll was 82. Dharavi now has only 551 active COVID-19 cases, as 1,664 patients have been discharged post recovery, the BMC official said.

Dharavi is the largest slum in Asia spread over 2.5 square kilometres of area and has a population of around 6.5 lakh.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

'Chinese aggression' must be met with clear US resolve to stand by India, says Congressman

An influential US Congressman said on Thursday that the Chinese aggression must be met with clear American resolve to stand by India and other allies in the region. Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a bitter standoff in several area...

Telangana: Dhanvantri theme planned for 'Khairatabad Ganesh'

The organisers of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at Khairatabad here, famous for erecting towering idols every year, have proposed to scale down the height to 27 feet and will do away with gathering of devotees in view of the coronavirus ...

Cong leaders slam Anupam Kher for quoting Sikh guru's words to 'describe' BJP's Patra

Punjab minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu on Thursday slammed actor Anupam Kher, accusing him of using sacred words of Sikh Guru Gobind Singh to describe BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra. Kher had tweeted Sa...

Delhi's COVID-19 cases cross 92K mark, plasma bank becomes operational

A plasma bank for treating COVID-19 was made operational on Thursday in Delhi which saw the total number of cases crossing 92,000 even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah suggested extensive use of Aarogya Setu and Itihaas apps to help mapping...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020