Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria inaugurates Senior Air Staff Officers' Conference

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Thursday inaugurated the two-day Senior Air Staff Officers' Conference.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 20:42 IST
IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria inaugurates Senior Air Staff Officers' Conference
Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria inaugurates Senior Air Staff Officers' Conference. Image Credit: ANI

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Thursday inaugurated the two-day Senior Air Staff Officers' Conference. The conference was conducted through video conferencing, in a first of its kind effort in the backdrop of the prevailing security environment and COVID-19 pandemic, read a statement.

Bhadauria appreciated the operational readiness of IAF Commands and subordinate formations. He commended the effort put in towards integrated training of air warriors of all streams to meet the present and future operational requirements. While addressing the Senior Air Staff Officers (SASOs), he emphasised the need for further enhancing IAF's operational capabilities as well as improving the serviceability of mission-critical systems.

He highlighted the need for sustenance of existing fleets and optimum operational exploitation of new inductions in order to make IAF a formidable combat force, the statement added. The SASOs' Conference is held bi-annually wherein pointed discussions would take place towards operational capability enhancements, focused training to tackle contemporary challenges with available assets and automation efforts in the IAF. (ANI)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Sportspersons taking a knee is "cosmetic", needs change in law to combat racism: Brathwaite

West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite believes sportspersons taking a knee to protest against racism in sport is cosmetic and a change in law is needed to fight racial discrimination. Taking a knee has become a popular symbol to show so...

'Chinese aggression' must be met with clear US resolve to stand by India, says Congressman

An influential US Congressman said on Thursday that the Chinese aggression must be met with clear American resolve to stand by India and other allies in the region. Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a bitter standoff in several area...

Telangana: Dhanvantri theme planned for 'Khairatabad Ganesh'

The organisers of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at Khairatabad here, famous for erecting towering idols every year, have proposed to scale down the height to 27 feet and will do away with gathering of devotees in view of the coronavirus ...

Cong leaders slam Anupam Kher for quoting Sikh guru's words to 'describe' BJP's Patra

Punjab minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu on Thursday slammed actor Anupam Kher, accusing him of using sacred words of Sikh Guru Gobind Singh to describe BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra. Kher had tweeted Sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020