11 deaths, 568 new coronavirus cases in Haryana; total count 15,509

Among the districts which reported fresh cases are Sonipat (131); Faridabad (130); Gurgaon (106); Rohtak (31), Karnal (34); Hisar and Rewari (18 each); and Jhajjar (35). Active cases in the state currently stand at 4,239 while 11,019 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-07-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 20:47 IST
Haryana on Thursday reported 11 more coronavirus deaths as it recorded the highest single-day spike of 568 cases, taking the number of infections to 15,509. Gurgaon reported four coronavirus deaths, Faridabad three, Karnal two while a fatality each took place in Rohtak and Hisar, according to a state Health Department bulletin. So far, 251 people have died from the infection in the state. The earlier highest daily spike in cases was reported a fortnight ago with 560 infections.

The worst-hit Gurgaon and Faridabad till now have reported 96 and 83 fatalities, respectively. These two districts put together account for 9,597 infections. Among the districts which reported fresh cases are Sonipat (131); Faridabad (130); Gurgaon (106); Rohtak (31), Karnal (34); Hisar and Rewari (18 each); and Jhajjar (35).

Active cases in the state currently stand at 4,239 while 11,019 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery. The state's recovery rate on Thursday was 71.05 per cent.

