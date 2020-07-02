Karnataka's 'Man of Lakes' honoured with free lifetime bus pass after PM's praise

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has provided a free lifetime bus pass to Kame Gowda, a man known as 'Man of Lakes', to recognise his environmental initiatives. "Kame Gowda's unique environmental concerns and achievements is cited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his "Man Ki Baat" Program. Chief Minister of the government of Karnataka too appreciated his exemplary achievement and directed to issue a free bus pass to Kame Gowda," read a statement issued by KSRTC Managing Director Shivayogi C Kalasad.

To recognise his yeoman service permitted with to issue lifetime free bus pass to travel in KSRTC buses, it further read. Kame Gowda, an octogenarian shepherd from Mandya's Dasanadoddi, who has dug 16 ponds so far in his area to curb water crisis, was applauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mann ki Baat radio address on Sunday. (ANI)