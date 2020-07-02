Left Menu
CAS emphasises need to enhance operational readiness while addressing IAF SASOs

The CAS appreciated the operational readiness of IAF Commands and subordinate formations.

He highlighted the need for sustenance of existing fleets and optimum operational exploitation of new inductions in order to make IAF a formidable combat force. Image Credit: Twitter(@IAF_MCC)

Indian Air Force Senior Air Staff Officers' (SASOs') Conference was inaugurated by Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria PVSM AVSM VM ADC on 02 Jul 20. The conference was conducted through video conferencing, in a first of its kind effort in the backdrop of the prevailing security environment and COVID-19 pandemic.

The CAS appreciated the operational readiness of IAF Commands and subordinate formations. He commended the effort put in towards integrated training of air warriors of all streams to meet the present and future operational requirements. The CAS while addressing the SASOs emphasised the need for further enhancing our operational capabilities as well as improving serviceability of mission-critical systems. He highlighted the need for sustenance of existing fleets and optimum operational exploitation of new inductions in order to make IAF a formidable combat force.

The SASOs' Conference which is held bi-annually, will be conducted on 02 & 03 Jul 20, wherein pointed discussions would take place towards operational capability enhancements, focused training to tackle contemporary challenges with available assets and automation efforts in the IAF.

