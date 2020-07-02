Raj: CRPF jawan cremated with military honours in Sikar

Head constable Deepchand Verma of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), who was killed in a terrorist attack at Sopore in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, was cremated with full military honours here on Thursday. Verma died while saving a three-year-old boy.

His eight-year-old son, Vineet, lit the funeral pyre in the district's Bawdi village. Earlier, the mortal remains of the jawan reached Reengus from where he was taken to his native village. Teary eyed family members and locals raised patriotic slogans as they bid their final adieu to Verma.

MP Sumedhanand Saraswati, Minister of State for Education Govind Singh Dotasara, Khandela MLA Mahadev Singh, former MLA Banshidhar Bajia, Collector Yagya Mitra Singh Dev and many public representatives, administrative officers and hundreds of villagers attended the last rites. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled Verma's death.