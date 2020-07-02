ASHAs in Odisha working hard to spread awareness about COVID, address health needs

As the country is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) in Odisha have been working with local communities in rural and urban areas, addressing health needs and spreading awareness about the disease, the Union Health Ministry said. ASHA workers have working towards addressing the coronavirus-related stigma and resultant discrimination, it said.

"About 46,627 ASHAs in Odisha have emerged as champions against COVID-19 in rural and urban areas, addressing local health needs. They are working closely with Gaon Kalyan Samitis in the rural areas and Mahila Arogaya Samitis in the urban areas," the ministry said. They have used these forums to promote the use of masks/face covers when stepping out in public spaces, being attentive towards frequent hand washing, following physical distancing, enhancing awareness of COVID symptoms etc, it said. The ministry cited the example of Manju Jeena, an ASHA worker from Kandalei village of Odisha's Khurda district, who has been working tirelessly to support COVID-19 related activities and ensure that her community has access to essential and other health services. In her years of committed community service, Manju has built up significant social capital, enabling her to effectively address COVID-related stigma and resultant discrimination, it said. "When a young returnee migrant was denied entry into the village and his home, Manju took it upon herself to single-handedly address the stigmatizing behaviour of the community. "She combined community awareness on COVID-19 with relentless advocacy to ensure that the returnee was able to stay in home quarantine. She rigorously undertook regular follow up on his health status and healthcare needs during the quarantine period," the ministry said.

During the lockdown, she continued to facilitate access to other essential health services. She also encouraged and accompanied several pregnant women for institutional deliveries. "Going beyond the call of duty, Manju also sewed face masks at home and distributed them to the poor in her village," the ministry said. The ASHAs in the coastal state have created wide awareness about COVID-19 through IEC activities like distribution of leaflets and posters at Swasthya Kantha.